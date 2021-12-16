Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading Up 1%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.87). Approximately 756,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 555,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.83).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.98. The stock has a market cap of £664.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

