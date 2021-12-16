Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Trading Up 4%

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) shares were up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 40,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 56,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$25.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rugby Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rugby Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.