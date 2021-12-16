Ruler Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.70 or 0.08214953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.99 or 1.00161993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

