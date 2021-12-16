Ruler Protocol (RULER) Hits Market Cap of $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.08239123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.77 or 0.99978006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

