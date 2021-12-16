Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 621,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

RYI opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $887.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.62. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

