Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

