S.Finance (SFG) Market Cap Reaches $11,105.40

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $11,105.40 and approximately $361,067.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00205933 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

