SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Up 0.4%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €12.21 ($13.72) and last traded at €11.96 ($13.44). 56,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.91 ($13.38).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.48) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAF-Holland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.38 ($19.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $542.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.06.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

