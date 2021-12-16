SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $15,149.49 and approximately $27.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 53.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029624 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

