SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $8,989.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.17 or 0.99546209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00274766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.69 or 0.00396818 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00141658 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

