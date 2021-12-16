SafePal (SFP) Price Tops $1.72 on Top Exchanges

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003523 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $186.19 million and $58.73 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00049820 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002373 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About SafePal

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

