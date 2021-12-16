Saga Communications, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 15,848.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

