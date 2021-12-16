salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 297.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,577 shares of company stock valued at $158,360,122. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.04 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.79 and a 200-day moving average of $264.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.