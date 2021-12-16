Samantha Giuggio Acquires 582 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) insider Samantha Giuggio acquired 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $10,062.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 249,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,701. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $302.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fathom by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.