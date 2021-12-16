Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 23,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

