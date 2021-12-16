Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $195,413.00

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $228.20 million and $195,413.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00030892 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com

Sapphire Coin Trading

