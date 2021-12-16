Sarcophagus Tops One Day Volume of $28,156.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002393 BTC on major exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and $28,156.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

