Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,281.31

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,281.31 ($16.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,409 ($18.62). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,363 ($18.01), with a volume of 936,460 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,373.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,281.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54.

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

