Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $268.13

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.13 and traded as low as $252.80. Schindler shares last traded at $252.80, with a volume of 16 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.13 and its 200-day moving average is $293.79.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

