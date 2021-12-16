Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.05

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 176226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

