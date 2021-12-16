Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SCF stock traded up GBX 3.67 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 298.67 ($3.95). The stock had a trading volume of 60,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,308. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 264 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 323 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £207.46 million and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 303.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.52.
About Schroder Income Growth Fund
