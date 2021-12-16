Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCF stock traded up GBX 3.67 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 298.67 ($3.95). The stock had a trading volume of 60,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,308. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 264 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 323 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £207.46 million and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 303.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.52.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

