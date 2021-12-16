Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON SCP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 680 ($8.99). 36,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 698.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 724.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.60, a current ratio of 28.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.45 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 560.10 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 809.10 ($10.69).
About Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.