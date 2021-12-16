Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,059.0 days.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $$44.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. Schroders has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.