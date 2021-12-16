Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.81. Approximately 162,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 182,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,784,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

