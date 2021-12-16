Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.33. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

