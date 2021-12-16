Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 1,912,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,857,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.93. The company has a market cap of £5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.