Scorum Coins (SCR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $107.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $813,228.12 and $107.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.17 or 0.08251696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00081076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.98 or 0.99909296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

