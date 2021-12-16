Scotiabank Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 806,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,015. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.55. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$18.26 and a 52 week high of C$26.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

