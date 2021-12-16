ScPrime Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.31 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $31.31 million and approximately $140,624.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,691,031 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.