SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $304.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $761.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

