Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $450.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

