Secured Income Fund Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SSIF)

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Secured Income Fund stock traded down GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 18.99 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,431. Secured Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.95). The company has a market capitalization of £10.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.31.
