Secured Income Fund Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SSIF)

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Secured Income Fund stock traded down GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 18.99 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,431. Secured Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.95). The company has a market capitalization of £10.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.31.

Get Secured Income Fund alerts:

About Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.