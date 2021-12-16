SEEN Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $401.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00006051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00207051 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

