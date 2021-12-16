Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.68

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.68 and traded as low as $20.57. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 11,721 shares trading hands.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.