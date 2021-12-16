Selfkey (KEY) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $62.70 million and $23.24 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00207030 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

