SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 1,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $19,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $20,690.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

SEMR stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 290,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,512. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

