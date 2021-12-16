Senior (LON:SNR) Trading Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Senior plc (LON:SNR) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 190 to GBX 160. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Senior traded as low as GBX 127.70 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.72). Approximately 513,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 953% from the average daily volume of 48,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.73).

SNR has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.34) to GBX 137 ($1.81) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

