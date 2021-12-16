Sentinel Market Capitalization Reaches $88.15 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $88.15 million and $548,068.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,679,023,591 coins and its circulating supply is 6,077,787,251 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

