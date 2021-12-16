Sentinel Protocol Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $69.71 million and $8.35 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00038117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00020131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005443 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

