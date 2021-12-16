Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 2.5%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.51. 2,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,435,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 3.54.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 202,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

