Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $77.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 40385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.