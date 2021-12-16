Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading Down 10%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 155,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 233,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £905,845.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

