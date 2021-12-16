Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHQAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,077,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

SHQAU stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.