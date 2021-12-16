SHIBA INU (SHIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $913.49 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $18.15 billion and $913.49 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.54 or 0.08254353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,800.03 or 0.99950461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.03 or 0.01112481 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,736,401,387,117 coins and its circulating supply is 549,057,767,444,319 coins. The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

