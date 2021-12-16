Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.60

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.60 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 103.45 ($1.37). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 79,979 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36. The firm has a market cap of £50.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

