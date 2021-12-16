ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 18,471 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.3% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 348,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.