ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05.

