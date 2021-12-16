ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.51% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter.

NETL stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

