ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,734 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.