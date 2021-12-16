ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 2.6% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,107,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

